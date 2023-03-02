Cristian Stellini reacts to Lucas Moura display in Tottenham loss











Cristian Stellini has suggested that he was pleased with the effort Lucas Moura put in as he made a surprise start for Tottenham Hotspur in their FA Cup tie with Sheffield United on Wednesday night – in comments reported by Football London.

Spurs fans were left infuriated after they were beaten 1-0 by the Blades at Bramall Lane. It really did appear that there was a fantastic opportunity in this competition this time around.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

However, Tottenham are now, domestically, left to focus on the Premier League. And several of the fringe players failed to impress and stake a claim for more game-time.

Stellini praises Lucas Moura after Tottenham loss

One of those who came into the side was Lucas. The Brazilian has barely played for Spurs in recent months. He has had a handful of minutes since the World Cup. And he had not yet played in the FA Cup this term.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

There were a couple of glimpses of what the 30-year-old could do. But he was one of several to struggle to make any sort of significant impact.

Nevertheless, Stellini suggested that he was not disappointed with Lucas’ performance in the loss.

“We need Lucas like all the players. We thought this was the right moment to use Lucas from the start. His effort was good,” he said, as reported by Football London.

“The effort from our team every time is good and we can’t be disappointed about this. It’s about the energy and the mentality and how we are focused on the win during the game.”

It is hard to see Lucas featuring much more for Tottenham. His contract expires in the summer. And it would be a shock if he ended up signing a new deal in North London.

The £23 million forward has fallen right down the pecking order. And it would take a significant injury crisis to open the door for Lucas to come in again.

A number of players passed up a brilliant opportunity. Sheffield United are a decent side. So impressing against them would have allowed certain squad members to send a message to Antonio Conte.

It is odd that Lucas was picked ahead of Arnaut Danjuma. But the problem for Tottenham is that that probably was not the most baffling thing for fans to get their heads round after Wednesday.