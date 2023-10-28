Gary Neville says 22-year-old Tottenham player is even better than people think

Tottenham ended up winning yet again last night as they clung on to seal another three points at Crystal Palace.

An own goal from Joel Ward set them on their way before a fine goal from Heung-Min Son ensured the points were wrapped up. Jordan Ayew did get one back, but Spurs held firm to go five clear at the top.

For Tottenham, the season is going amazingly well. A big part of their success has been their defence, where Cristian Romero and new signing Micky van de Ven are impressing.

And speaking of Van de Ven, Sky Sports’ Gary Neville believes the defender is better than people think.

Gary Neville says Micky van de Ven is even better than people think

Speaking ahead of the clash last night, Neville spoke on the Dutchman. And despite admitting he felt he looked a bit ‘stiff’, Neville says Van de Ven is much better than people think.

“Van de Ven when I watched him in that game, and I saw him live against (Manchester United), and I think we commented after. He looked really stiff, he looked quite robotic a little bit on the turn,” Neville said.

“But then you watch him since, and you think, he is quick, he is a really good defender, he is a lot better than you think.”

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The 22-year-old once again played a big role in the win last night and he is quickly becoming a bit of a fan favourite with his speed and power at the back.

Tottenham have signed a real star

Not too many Spurs fans had heard of Micky van de Ven too much when they signed him in the summer.

But those fans know full well who he is now and the Dutchman is forming quite the partnership with Romero at the heart of the Spurs defence.

We all know how good Spurs are at attacking. The likes of Maddison and Son are flying.

But with Van de Ven at the back with Romero, the team has a great base to build on and going forward, it’s going to be hugely important those two stay fit and playing well.