Jamie Carragher delivers ‘superstar’ Heung-Min Son verdict after Tottenham beat Crystal Palace

Tottenham picked up yet another victory tonight as an own goal and one from Heung-Min Son ensured another three points.

Spurs never really looked in trouble until injury time but needed a helping hand from Joel Ward to help them on their way as he turned into his own goal from James Maddison’s cross. Later on, substitute Brennan Johnson set up captain Son for the second to seal the win.

It was yet another goal for Son, who has been brilliant all season. And watching on for Sky on co-comms, Jamie Carragher lauded the impact of ‘Sonny’ on Tottenham.

Carragher raves about Heung-Min Son during Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Speaking right after Son had fired in from Johnson’s pull back, Carragher commented on Son and just how good he’d been for Spurs over the years.

“He’s on absolute fire. And not just this season he has been for a while. What an absolute superstar he’s been for Tottenham over the years,” Carragher said.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The goal was the South Korean’s ninth Premier League goal of the season and he has certainly picked up the mantle from Harry Kane leaving.

Son is a superstar

Since signing for Spurs for just £22m, Son has gone from strength to strength and is definitely one of the best foreign players to ever come to the league.

In terms of value for money, Son is right up there and that £22m looks an absolute steal when you look back now.

Tonight against Palace, he was once again influential and his goal capped off another performance where he was dangerous throughout.

At this rate, Son is going to be in the conversation for the Golden Boot and right now, you’d not put it past him taking the crown for the second time in his career.