Gary Neville refuses to shave head bald at The Emirates and promises alternative forfeit if Arsenal win the title











Gary Neville has tweeted an Arsenal fan to promise he will undergo a forfeit if the Gunners win the Premier League.

Neville has at loggerheads with the fanbase of the club top of the table right now because he does not think they will win the league.

He has consistently said that Manchester City will win it, despite the fact that Mikel Arteta’s men have set the pace for much of the campaign.

Neville recently admitted he thought Arsenal were ‘done’ in the title race but then they put together a run of three wins, against Aston Villa, Leicester and Everton.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Gary Neville says he will wear an Arsenal ‘Champions’ shirt if they win the title

He also promised Arsenal fan Robbie Lyle he will buy him the biggest bottle of champagne ever if the Gunners get over the line.

Now, an Arsenal fan on Twitter has said Neville should shave his head bald on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium if the wait for a first title since 2004 ends.

Neville said he would not do that, but committed to wearing an Arsenal champions shirt if City lose their crown to the Gunners.

But he wants the Arsenal fan to grovel and say sorry if they fail to win the league, and he has taken plenty of heat this season.

Neville is seemingly sticking with the reliability, thinking they will click into gear eventually, as they have done in many seasons past.

But City may focus on the Champions League and Arsenal have their fate in their own hands, even if they lose at the Etihad Stadium next month.