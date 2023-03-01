Gary Neville shares what he’ll do if Arsenal win the Premier League this season











Gary Neville has now shared what he’ll do if Arsenal end up winning the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta’s men have the opportunity to go five points clear at the top of the league tonight as they face Everton in their game in hand over Manchester City.

The Gunners have seemingly come through a difficult run of form by picking up consecutive away wins at Villa Park and the King Power Stadium.

Of course, many are expecting City to mount a serious assault on Arsenal’s position at the back end of the season and Neville is certainly one of those people.

The Manchester United legend has been vocal about his opinions on who will win the title this season as he’s consistently backed Pep Guardiola’s men.

Now, Neville has promised to buy Arsenal Fan TV’s Robbie Lyle a bottle of champagne if Arsenal lift the title at the end of the season.

Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images for Soccerex

Neville shares what he’ll do if Arsenal with the league

Neville discussed the title race on The Overlap on Wednesday and made a surprising promise to the AFTV founder.

“I’ll buy you a bottle of champagne! Honestly,” Neville said. “The biggest bottle of champagne ever if Arsenal win it.”

Arsenal fans would probably love nothing more than to see their side lift the Premier League title this season, while proving Neville wrong would be the icing on the cake.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Of course, we are now heading towards the business end of the season and time will only tell if Neville is proven right or not.

The Sky Sports pundit has often frustrated Arsenal fans with his persistent backing of City this season, but the Gunners will have to maintain their consistency as Guardiola’s side seem to be rediscovering their best form of late.

Arteta’s men looked to be in a precarious position after the 3-1 defeat to City earlier this month, but it has to be said that they’ve bounced back like champions.

