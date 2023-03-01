Gary Neville says Arsenal have done something which has really shocked him recently











Gary Neville has been surprised by the way Arsenal have recovered from their recent defeat to Manchester City.

The Gunners lost their first showdown with the champions of the season 3-1 last month amid a wobble at the start of February.

But they have won their last two games, against Aston Villa and Leicester, 4-2 and 1-0 at Villa Park and the King Power Stadium respectively.

On the Overlap, Neville has admitted he thought the Gunners were done in the title race when they lost to City, but they have proved him wrong.

Gary Neville says Arsenal have surprised him with response to Manchester City loss

He said to Arsenal fans on the show: “I’ll confess, when City beat Arsenal on that Wednesday night, I thought (Arsenal) were done. (Arsenal) were done. City got level with you, and I thought at that point with 16 games to go, a mountain of games, they’re going to drive on.

“You did what you did against Aston Villa, City dropping points at Forest, I think even to be where you are now has surprised me a little bit. Even after the Villa game, I wasn’t thinking Arsenal were back, because they were conceding goals and you’ve got a big problem if you’re conceding goals in a title race.

“The clean sheet against Leicester gave me the feeling you’d go a lot closer than I thought you would. You need clean sheets back and you’d started conceding in quite a few games. The Leicester 1-0, 1-0s do very much come into a title run-in.

“That really impressed me. I confess, I thought you were done after the City game, I thought you’d really struggle to come back from that and the two games away after that you could end up dropping points.”

You haven’t won the league yet my friend . You have 18 games left. You any idea how hard it is to win a league with that many games left? I’ll happily change my mind when I think you will win it! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 10, 2023

Neville has said throughout the season that he does not think Arsenal will win the league, backing Manchester City’s quality to show in the end.

City have not been their usual imperious selves this season, and may well prioritise the Champions League as the run-in intensifies.

There is still a long way to go for Arsenal but they can take another big step tonight if they beat Everton, winning their game in hand to go five points clear.