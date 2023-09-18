Gary Neville has admitted that every time he watches Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard he gets better and better.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit was seriously impressed with the Norwegian international.

Mikel Arteta would have been desperate to end the hoodoo around Arsenal’s recent visits to Goodison Park.

A fantastic Leandro Trossard finish earned the Gunners their first win away to Everton in six years.

They dominated proceedings, with new goalkeeper David Raya barely tested on his debut.

Trossard grabbed the headlines, but Martin Odegaard was once again at his classy best yesterday.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 24-year-old is simply phenomenal and will be so important to the club’s Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

Neville has admitted that every time he watches Odegaard play for Arsenal he gets better.

It’s no wonder that the club are working hard to offer him a new contract.

Neville says Odegaard gets better every time he plays for Arsenal

Speaking about the Norwegian captain, Neville said: “Just one thing I wanted to say about Arsenal and it’s about [Martin] Odegaard actually.

“Odegaard, it takes a lot to say this, but when you think of sort of the most beautiful football players that we’ve watched in the last seven of eight years in the Premier League, I always think of David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne being just something that you watch and you’re like, that’s how to play football.

“And Odegaard, I’m not saying he’s as good as David Silva or Kevin de Bruyne yet, I think he’s got a bit to go in his career but he’s getting to a point whereby now when I watch him play, it is so smooth, it’s so silky.

“He was always a talented player but now we’re talking about something that is very different than just talented, this is real class.

“You now start to be mentioned in the sort of realms. Pep Guardiola I think if you said take one player out of this Arsenal team, I think he’d take him in an absolute heartbeat.

“Every time I watch him he gets better and better.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Plenty of Arsenal fans will agree with Neville that Odegaard does appear to keep getting better under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish coach has made a habit of getting the very best out of his young players.

It’s becoming an attractive part of the club that’s encouraging players to move to the Emirates.

Declan Rice is the same age as Odegaard and if Arteta can help get the best out of his game then the Gunners will suddenly have one of the best midfields in world football.