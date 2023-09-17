28-year-old Arsenal player was an absolute ‘class act’ against Everton today

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya had a competitive debut to remember against Everton at Goodison Park today.

Commentating on the match for TalkSPORT, Trevor Steven was impressed with the Spanish international.

There was plenty of talk in the build-up to the match to the big decision made by manager Mikel Arteta.

He made two changes from their win over Manchester United, introducing David Raya to the side in place of Aaron Ramsdale.

There had been talk in the international break that a change might be made in between the sticks.

It’s harsh to suggest that the England international did an awful lot wrong in the first few matches of the season.

His form even earned him a start against Scotland for the Three Lions earlier in the week.

However, Raya was given the odd for Arsenal against Everton and proved why he’s been trusted by Arteta.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Toffees struggled to really test the goalkeeper but with the ball at his feet, he looked very accomplished.

It’s one of the most important aspects of playing in a Mikel Arteta side, given how much value they put on being in possession at all times.

Raya stars for Arsenal against Everton

Speaking about the on-loan 28-year-old, Steven said: “He’s looked good, hasn’t he? He’s looked like a class act.

“He’s not shown any nerves in any sense, really good on the ball and he hasn’t been busy.

“He had one shot in the first half which was a simple save, second half he’s not really done anything but what he has done, he’s done with assuredness.

“And maybe [Aaron] Ramsdale gets criticised sometimes for being a little bit rash in what he does. “

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Raya will be glad that his Arsenal against has gone so well against Everton today.

He’s done well in training building up to the game which may have ultimately made Arteta’s mind up.

All eyes will be on the Arsenal line-up on Wednesday against PSV Eindhoven.

Both goalkeepers will be desperate to make their Champions League debuts for the Gunners.