Report shares what Arsenal now feel will happen with Martin Odegaard’s contract

Arsenal are looking to tie down Martin Odegaard to a brand new contract after his rapid rise to being captain under Mikel Arteta.

Odegaard signed for what now looks like a bargain £30m and has once again made a fantastic start to the season for the Gunners.

And according to ESPN, Odegaard is now close to agreeing a new deal, with confidence growing at the club that a new contract will be sorted.

Martin Odegaard ready to sign improved Arsenal contract

Odegaard is regarded as one of the key players at Arsenal right now. And after William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale got fresh deals in the summer, Odegaard is now next in line.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

According to ESPN, Arsenal are growing increasingly confident that Odegaard will sign a new deal.

It’s claimed that Odegaard will sign a new deal with an extra two years added to his contract. Further, Odegaard is also expected to get a significant increase on his current £120k-a-week wages.

That would see Odegaard’s status as captain rewarded within the club and likely put him among the very top earners, such as Gabriel Jesus and Declan Rice.

Big news

Signing new players is one thing for Arsenal, but getting key players tied down to new contracts is also just as big sometimes.

Landing Odegaard on a new contract and ensuring he remains at the club for years to come will feel like a massive coup for the Gunners. It protects the player’s value in case anyone comes in for Odegaard, and also ensures a key player is rewarded.

Odegaard’s form has been so good that he is deserving of a new contract. And if Arsenal are to be successful, then Odegaard will be a key player in that success.