Gary Neville now delivers his honest verdict on Jakub Kiwior's Arsenal performance vs Chelsea











Gary Neville has given his verdict on Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior’s full Premier League debut on Tuesday.

Neville was speaking on his podcast after their 3-1 win over struggling Chelsea.

It’s a match that Arsenal would have expected to win given the poor season they’re having.

The Blues went into the match having lost five games on the bounce under caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

They didn’t turn up once again and were lucky to only be three goals behind at half-time.

Chelsea rallied in the second half and pounced on a lapse of concentration from Oleksandr Zinchenko to score a consolation goal.

However, Arsenal fans were very intrigued to see how Jakub Kiwior got on in his full league debut.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

After moving to The Emirates in January for £20m, he’s barely had a look in.

That made sense when William Saliba was still fit, but he’s only now be handed an opportunity ahead of Rob Holding.

Neville has shared what he thought of Kiwior as Arsenal finally returned to winning ways.

Neville shares thoughts on Kiwior full Arsenal league debut

Assessing how the Gunners fared on the Gary Neville Podcast, he said: “I thought the boy at centre-back [Jakub Kiwior] who came in for [Rob] Holding did well.

“So, there were a number of positives last night.”

Mikel Arteta suggested after the game that Kiwior has a huge future ahead of him at the club.

Club legend Cesc Fabregas shared after the match that he’s heard Kiwior is working really hard behind the scenes.

That hard work appears to finally be paying off after breaking into the Arsenal side.

It makes sense that Arteta has been cautious about playing him since signing in January.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He has to learn a new system and a new language in a very high-pressure moment for the club.

Using Rob Holding made more sense when Saliba was first injured.

He’s worked with Arteta for a longer period of time, and is a right-footed defender, so is a more natural replacement for the Frenchman.

However, Kiwior may just have jumped ahead of him in the Arsenal pecking order, and he certainly impressed Gary Neville.

He faces a real test at the weekend if he’s selected against Newcastle.

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak will cause him a lot more problems than an out-of-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

