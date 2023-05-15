Gary Neville not impressed with £20m Arsenal player after Brighton defeat











Gary Neville has slated Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior after the Gunners lost 3-0 to Brighton yesterday.

Speaking on his podcast, Neville wasn’t impressed with Kiwior’s involvement in Brighton’s first goal.

It was a tense first half that will be best remembered for the referee’s leniency rather than any of the football played.

Gabriel Martinelli and Moises Caicedo both put in big challenges that saw the Brazilian go off injured.

Mikel Arteta already wasn’t happy on the touchline, and his mood didn’t improve after the break.

Julio Enciso put the visitors in front with a header inside the box after some good work down the left from Brighton.

Pervis Estupinan’s initial cross was cleared by Kieran Tierney, but his scuffed second effort landed straight on the head of Enciso.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

He wasn’t going to miss from six yards and wheeled off celebrating with his teammates.

Neville wasn’t happy with Jakub Kiwior in the build-up to the goal as Arsenal went behind.

The £20m defender’s ankle was stepped on, and he went and stayed down in the box.

It left the little Paraguayan unmarked to give Brighton the lead.

Neville not happy with Arsenal defender Kiwior

Speaking on his podcast, Neville said: “How harsh should I be on Kiwior? Ten years ago, as Gary Neville, just retired from football, playing for Manchester United, I’m getting killed for that.

“Any defender’s getting killed for that in the Manchester United team if you’re basically sat there.

“He wasn’t that injured, he was running after [Kaoru] Mitoma in that channel wasn’t he?

“I’ve got very little sympathy for him, Kiwior has to look at that and think, come on, you’ve got to do better than that, you’ve got to get up.

“That’s where you’ve just got to dig in and get up, even if you’re on one leg.

“I mean the smallest player on the pitch has headed it in the back of the net, free in the box.

“So, it was a poor moment for him, it was a poor moment for Arsenal.”

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Kiwior has done well for Arsenal since replacing Rob Holding, but Neville wasn’t happy with him yesterday.

Evan Ferguson got the better of him on plenty of occasions and his confidence seemed to sap away throughout the game.

Mikel Arteta now has to pick him and his teammates up before they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

A defeat would hand Manchester City the title without Pep Guardiola’s side even needing to kick a ball.

