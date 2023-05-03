Lee Dixon raves over £30m Arsenal star in win over Chelsea











Pundit Lee Dixon was massively impressed with Arsenal star Martin Odegaard’s performance in the Premier League match against Chelsea.

The Gunners captain was instrumental in the match and scored the first goal with a delightful left-footed finish.

Odegaars then produced an even better goal after scoring the second of the match.

The goals flowed for the Gunners with Gabriel Jesus adding a third before half-time. Chelsea looked awful and like they had no ideas.

Although the Blues pulled one back, Arsenal held firm to reclaim first place in the table.

Manchester City can still go above them if they win their two games in hand.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Lee Dixon praises Arsenal star Martin Odegaard

The Blues did manage to score, but in the end it was not enough as they still lost. Odegaard was one of the best players on the pitch for the gunners.

Dixon was a co-commentator on Peacock TV alongside Peter Drury.

Following Odegaard’s first goal, Dixon said: “He (Odegaard) could do anything with a football” (02/05/2023, 8:21pm).

The playmaker, who was given the captain’s armband for the match, has had a fantastic season. In 32 appearances, he has had scored 12 goals and picked up eight assists. He was also named the Player of the Match.

The Gunners signed him for £30million in 2021 and it has been a great transfer for them. He has been a huge reason for the club challenging for the title this campaign.

He will be a key player when the club play in the Champions League next season and hopefully also challenge for the title again.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)