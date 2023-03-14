Gary Lineker reacts after seeing Bukayo Saka win Young Player of the Year award











Gary Lineker has now reacted to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka winning another individual award last night.

Lineker posted on Twitter as Arsenal picked up a clean sweep of trophies at the London Football Awards.

The 21-year-old was joined by Martin Odegaard, Mikel Arteta and Aaron Ramsdale in being chosen for prizes.

Arsenal have had a phenomenal season, and it’s unlikely these will be the only individual prizes they’ll pick up for their brilliant season.

Saka has been described as ‘irreplaceable‘ for Mikel Arteta, and his performances have justified that response.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The England international already has 10 goals and nine assists in the league this season on top of his performances in Europe.

He’s helped the Gunners sit on top of the Premier League as the run in to win the title intensifies.

Lineker was very pleased to see Saka pick up the award as the Arsenal forward goes from strength to strength.

Lineker congratulates Arsenal star Saka on award

Posting on Twitter, Lineker said: “An incredibly impressive young man and a wonderful footballer. Congratulations Bukayo Saka.”

It’s hard to understate just how important Saka has been to Arsenal’s success this season.

Even without his goals and assists, his consistency has made him one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet.

With injuries to deal with across the front line, having the 21-year-old ready to place week-in, week-out has been essential.

Not only that, his brilliant performances give defenders so much to think about, that it often opens up more space for his teammates.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal were fantastic against Fulham on Sunday, but Saka wasn’t involved in any of the three goals they scored.

However, Antonee Robinson struggled to cope with his defensive responsibilities, and his concerns over Saka clearly affected his game.

It’s far from the last time Lineker is going to be commenting on just how good Saka has been for Arsenal.

His performances for club and country have set him apart as one of England’s most talented young players.

Show all