Jamie Redknapp raves about Bukayo Saka as Arsenal hammer Fulham











Arsenal continued their march towards the Premier League title with yet another comfortable Premier League win.

A first half blitz was enough for the Gunners as Leandro Trossard inspired things with a first half hat-trick of assists.

For Trossard and Arsenal, it was the ideal opening 45 minutes. It meant the second period could be coasted through as Mikel Arteta was afforded the chance to take off the likes of Bukayo Saka.

Saka, by his own high standards, had one of his quieter days. But he has been excellent all season. And speaking before the game about Saka, Sky”s Jamie Redknapp was full of praise for the Arsenal man.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

“He’s irreplaceable. You’ve got nobody than can do what he can do. He has so much quality. He can forward, go past people one on one,” Redknapp said.

“Bukayo has got so much quality. He’s got so much pace. Bukayo has been a revelation this season and he’s take his game to another level.”

Arsenal are now in pole position to win the title, with a five point gap over Man City. With the likes of Saka and Odegaard still performing and Gabriel Jesus returning, things are on the up for the Gunners.

TBR’s View: Saka is a world class player for Arsenal

Alongside Martin Odegaard, there aren’t many better than Bukayo Saka at Arsenal right now. He is consistently brilliant and Jamie Redknapp is bang on with his comments here.

Saka – who still only earns around £70k-a-week at the club – has been a threat all season long. He didn’t score today but he’s taken that aspect of his game to a new level as well.

If Saka stays fit and Arsenal can keep up this sort of performance level, then it might not matter what Manchester City do anyway.