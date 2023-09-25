Gary Lineker impressed with 22-year-old Arsenal man who doesn’t even look like a footballer

Gary Lineker has once again reiterated how impressed he’s been with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka after his performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

Lineker was speaking to Micah Richards on The Rest Is Football Podcast after a fascinating North London derby.

A 2-2 draw was probably a fair result with both teams showing why they’re at the top of the Premier League right now.

Arsenal started the match on top and had Bukayo Saka to thank for taking the lead.

He had already won several fouls off Destiny Udogie that earned the young Italian a yellow card.

That appeared to be playing on his mind when Saka drove into the box and he backed off the England international.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka struck one of his trademark curling shots from the corner of the box that was eventually deflected into the back of his own net by Cristian Romero.

Lineker admitted that Saka’s performance against Tottenham was exactly what you’d expect from the Arsenal star.

He gave the hosts the lead once again from the penalty spot in the second half but ultimately couldn’t earn Arsenal all three points.

Lineker hails Arsenal forward Saka vs Tottenham

Speaking about the 22-year-old, Lineker said: “I tell you who continues to impress me so much every time I watch him play is Bukayo Saka.

“Such a good player, I mean his decision making, it’s funny you look at him and he sometimes doesn’t quite look like a footballer, he looks like a young little boy.

“My word can he play.”

Micah Richards added: “I remember at the start of the season I compared him to sort of like a [Robert] Pires.

“He doesn’t look like he’s going to do much and he’s just got that drop of the shoulder but it’s his composure as well and having that mental strength to take the penalty.

“He keeps doing it, he keeps bouncing back no matter what you throw at him, he deals with everything and that’s what I love about him, he’s just improved so much and he’s a joy to watch.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arsenal fans will agree with Lineker that Saka once again showed his best against Tottenham yesterday.

The humble youngster was quick to praise one of his teammates after the match.

However, he also showed his cheeky side by mimicking James Maddison’s darts celebration.

The incredibly likeable forward was on top form again, although there will be concerns that he couldn’t complete the 90 minutes.