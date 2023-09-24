‘Terrible’: James Maddison jokes he wasn’t impressed by what Arsenal player did in first-half

James Maddison has laughed off Bukayo Saka copying his goal celebration after helping Arsenal go in front against Tottenham on Sunday, joking that his action was terrible.

Maddison was responding to a question from Sky Sports as he left the Emirates after playing his part in an enthralling 2-2 draw in the first North London derby of the season.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka played a key role in the opening goal against Spurs. The 22-year-old was left in all kinds of space and he curled an effort towards the far post.

Maddison reacts to Saka celebration

It appeared to be going just wide. But Cristian Romero was there, with the Argentinian slashing an attempted clearance into his own net.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The goal ultimately went down as an own goal. But that did not stop Saka celebrating as if the goal was his own. However, he took inspiration for his celebration for one of his opponents.

Tottenham fans have already got used to James Maddison throwing a dart when he finds the back of the net. And that clearly inspired Saka.

Maddison was asked as he left the stadium about facing Saka at Alexandra Palace. The Spurs man laughed, and replied: ‘Yeah, but his action was terrible though’.

Maddison would also joke with Spurs Play that Saka must have still been doing the celebration when he turned him for Tottenham’s first equaliser.

Tottenham can be very happy with their performance at the Emirates. They fought back from a goal down on two occasions. And it was the partnership between Maddison and Son Heung-min which continues to go from strength to strength.

The pair linked up for both of Spurs’ goals on the afternoon.

Surely it is not going to be too long before we see Maddison doing his own celebration once again.