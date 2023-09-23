Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has heaped praise on Martin Odegaard after the Norwegian signed a new contract this week.

The Gunners announced yesterday that the 24-year-old playmaker, who is also their captain, has put pen to paper on a long-term deal, which is believed to be until the summer of 2028.

Saka has told Arsenal.com that he loves playing with Odegaard.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka says Arsenal star Martin Odegaard has unbelievable quality

Arsenal signed Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 for a fee of just £30 million (Sky Sports).

The Norwegian has been in the spotlight since he was 15 years old. He was wanted by every club in the world back then, and the Galacticos won the race for his signature.

However, Odegaard only found home when he moved to Arsenal, and he is arguably their most important player now – both on and off the pitch.

Saka, who is a fan favourite at the Emirates himself, was asked about Odegaard’s new deal, and he claimed that his skipper completely deserves it.

He said: “He’s really important, not just as a player, as a leader as well. He leads in a different way but I love it and respect it.

“We all know he’s got unbelievable quality, creating goals and scoring goals and being the captain that we all love. I don’t mind being stuck with him! I’m happy for him and he deserves the new contract.”

TBR View:

Edu Gaspar deserves immense credit for all the work he has done with respect to contracts behind the scenes at the club.

The Brazilian, who is the sporting director, has formed a tremendous partnership with Mikel Arteta, and the duo have truly transformed the club.

Odegaard is the latest in a long line of Arsenal players who have extended their contracts, and this is a huge boost for the club now, just before the North London derby.

Odegaard is expected to start for Arsenal against Tottenham tomorrow, and if he performs at his best, we’re sure the Gunners will pick up all three points.