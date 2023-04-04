Garth Crooks was seriously impressed with £35k-a-week Newcastle man on Saturday











Garth Crooks was really impressed with Newcastle United defender Dan Burn after their win over Manchester United.

Crooks named the giant defender in his team of the week after Eddie Howe’s side secured a huge win in the Champions League race.

There was an opportunity for Newcastle to exact some revenge on Sunday’s opponents after their EFL Cup final defeat.

They certainly did that, with Joe Willock and Callum Wilson earning the home side an important three points.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It was another brilliant performance at St. James’ Park from Howe’s squad.

Newcastle have turned their home ground into a fortress this season, only losing once all campaign.

Much of that is down to how well Newcastle’s back line has played.

Nick Pope has been an inspired signing in goal, as has Sven Botman in front of him at centre-back.

However, the continued improvement of Dan Burn – in an unusual left-back role – has left Crooks and plenty of Newcastle fans stunned.

The £35,000-a-week defender has been a constant presence in Howe’s line-up.

He showed exactly what he was capable of against their top four rivals at the weekend.

Crooks impressed with Newcastle star Burn

Naming the 30-year-old in a surprisingly conventional back-four, Crooks said: “Another outstanding performance by Dan Burn against Manchester United.

“It was a feature of Newcastle’s defending in the white-hot atmosphere of St James’ Park and also highlights the difference between the two teams.

“The Magpies are proving to be a handful at home, and after years in the wilderness once again have a ground at which teams cannot expect to pick up easy points.

“If ever there were fans who deserve success then it’s the Geordies. Great fans who now have a manager capable of taking the team to new heights.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Burn is very popular among his Newcastle teammates, with Joelinton praising his efforts in training.

However, the defender has admitted he was previously getting teased for never finding the back of the net.

Burn isn’t in the team for his goals though, and as Crooks mentions, Newcastle have massively benefitted from his defending.

He now has 11 games left to help Newcastle achieve something extraordinary.

There’s a good chance Dan Burn could grace the Champions League with his presence next season.

Show all