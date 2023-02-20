Garth Crooks says Liverpool's Darwin Nunez is becoming more and more selfish











BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has started to notice a change in Liverpool star Darwin Nunez’s game.

Crooks named the Uruguayan in his Team of the Week, after he scored against Newcastle on Saturday.

It was a massive game for Liverpool’s top four ambitions, and they continued their fine run of recent form.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came out of the traps quickly, and raced into a two-goal lead within the first 20 minutes.

Darwin Nunez split Newcastle’s centre-backs with a clever run before finishing past Nick Pope.

Cody Gakpo doubled Liverpool’s lead shortly afterwards as he looks to be finding his feet for the Reds.

Their life was made so much easier by Nick Pope’s sending off minutes later, but Liverpool looked good value for their three points.

Garth Crooks has now said that Nunez is becoming more and more selfish for Liverpool as his confidence increases.

He finally looks to have adapted to Klopp’s style of play, and his understanding his Mohamed Salah has greatly improved.

Crooks names Liverpool star Nunez in his Team of the Week

The 23-year-old was selected as Crooks’s centre-forward in his team, and he wrote: “A few weeks ago, I suggested Nunez might be suffering from stage fright especially when playing at Anfield.

“However, the Uruguayan is looking more like a real threat these days and much more comfortable in front of goal.

“His finish against Newcastle was emphatic and I now see a player growing in confidence.

“There was a moment against Newcastle when Nunez might have squared the ball to Mo Salah, and would have done six months ago, but chose to shoot and forced an excellent save from Martin Dubravka.

“These are all tell-tale signs of a striker starting to come of age.”

Crooks previously suggested that Nunez was trying too hard to impress Liverpool fans when he first arrived.

The Uruguayan made some suspect decisions in front of goal during his first few appearances.

He was shooting when an obvious pass was available, and passing then shooting was by far the better option.

His decision-making has certainly improved since the World Cup, and his six goals and three assists in the league is respectable.

His powerful strikes are becoming his trademark, and Liverpool fans will hope to see plenty more of them in the coming games.

