Jamie Carragher loved what Darwin Nunez did for Liverpool v Newcastle today











Darwin Nunez scored a rasping drive for Liverpool today as they beat Newcastle at St James’ Park to make it two wins from two.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked like being back to something close to their best. The press was back, and in attack, the front three looked a huge threat.

One of those big threats was Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan striker has struggled for consistency at times this season.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

But he scored a beauty today, firing in on the half-volley to give Nick Pope no chance. And watching on for Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher felt the finish was completely unique to Nunez.

“That’s how he finishes, he puts his foot through everything. You just see he has that little look up, there’s never any thought of sliding it past the goalkeeper. I feel that every other striker in the Premier League would have slid it past the goalkeeper, but he doesn’t do that,” Carragher said.

“The thing I love about him, he’s missed a lot of big chances, but you never feel like he lacks confidence. He has huge belief in himself.”

Nunez has 11 goals in all competitions now. Despite the critics, that’s a decent enough return for the £140k-a-week forward in his first year in England.

TBR’s View: Nunez getting better and better for Liverpool

There hasn’t actually been much wrong with Nunez this season, performance wise. He works hard, puts himself about, and gets into good positions.

The finishing has let him down at times but today, it didn’t. His finish past Pope was that of a striker high on confidence and no goalkeeper would have saved it.

Carragher is right in that Nunez has a unique style. It is Klopp’s job to hone that style and make him world class. At the moment, Nunez is certainly on par to become that.