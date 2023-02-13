Garth Crooks says James Maddison destroyed Tottenham this weekend











Tottenham Hotspur were torn apart on Saturday by Leicester City star James Maddison in a worrying 4-1 defeat.

Despite going ahead through Rodrigo Bentancur, the Foxes put Antonio Conte’s side to the sword.

Garth Crooks has chosen his team of the weekend for BBC Sport, and James Maddison features as part of his midfield.

The 26-year-old wore the captain’s armband at the weekend, and very much led from the front.

He was outstanding against Spurs, scoring Leicester’s second goal and providing the assist for Harvey Barnes’s effort.

Although Maddison has had his fitness issues this season, his output for Leicester has been outstanding.

In 16 league appearances, he’s already scored nine goals and provided five assists.

His form before the World Cup earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Although he didn’t feature in Qatar, Tottenham were at Maddison’s mercy as Leicester ran rampant on Saturday.

Spurs may consider the £20m playmaker even more closely after seeing what he can do up close and person at the weekend.

Leicester’s Maddison impresses Crooks against Tottenham

Writing in his BBC Sport column about Maddison, Crooks said: “Conte’s side fell apart in a matter of minutes.

“The architect of Leicester’s superb attacking performance was James Maddison.

“If he wasn’t supplying wonderful opportunities for Kelechi Iheanacho to score, he was laying on chances for Harvey Barnes – and if all else failed, he would just score himself.

“A devastating display by Maddison.”

Tottenham aren’t the only team interested in the midfielder’s signature.

Newcastle and Manchester City have both registered their interest in his services in the past few days.

Spurs have gone from their best performance of the season to their worst in the space of just seven days.

Tottenham normally have a brilliant record against Leicester, but Maddison made sure he put an end to that.

It’s a result that lifts Leicester away from a tense relegation battle, but seriously harms Tottenham’s Champions League ambitions.

A serious injury to Bentancur could also derail their European campaign, with Conte now without three of his first-choice midfielders for their tie against AC Milan tomorrow.

