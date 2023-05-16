Garth Crooks says he knows why Arsenal tried to sign 21-year-old PL star now











Garth Crooks has now said he can see exactly why Arsenal were so desperate to sign Moises Caicedo in January.

Crooks named the Ecuadorian international in his team of the week after helping Brighton beat the Gunners.

It was the game that likely ended Arsenal’s faint Premier League title hopes on Sunday.

Brighton arrived at The Emirates without a recognised right-back and the influential Solly March was unavailable.

Roberto De Zerbi wasn’t worried and picked Moises Caicedo in the unfamiliar full-back role.

The midfielder looked like he’d played there all his career, and had no trouble dealing with Arsenal’s attackers.

After seeing teammate Kaoru Mitoma flattened by Gabriel Martinelli, the 21-year-old quickly enacted some revenge.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

His challenge on the young Brazilian was penalised by the referee but eventually saw Martinelli substituted.

Crooks has now admitted he can see why Arsenal wanted to bring in Caicedo a few months ago.

Brighton held firm and will be glad they did given how well he’s performed this season.

Crooks praises Arsenal target Caicedo

After naming Caicedo as part of a back three in his team of the week, Crooks said: “Arsenal wanted to buy Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and after this performance against the Gunners I can see why.

“Following his encounter with Gabriel Martinelli you could see this is a player from the old school and he’s going places.

“They made two bids for the Ecuador international this season and it caused a terrible fuss. Brighton refused the offers and they were sizable.

“The player, naturally upset, took some time to get over the disappointment but to his credit settled his differences with the Seagulls and continued to produce outstanding performances, notwithstanding this extraordinary trouncing of the Gunners on their own turf.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Crooks may be pleased to know that Arsenal are still considering a move for Caicedo.

Arsenal want midfield reinforcements, and the Brighton man is one of the main targets alongside Declan Rice.

The pair could form one of the best partnerships in the league if Arsenal manage to sign both.

The 21-year-old is already playing at an incredibly high level at such a young age.

Mikel Arteta will hope he continues his development at The Emirates rather than the south coast.

