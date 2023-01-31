Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano shares Moises Caicedo deadline day update











Fabrizio Romano has put speculation linking Arsenal and Moises Caicedo to bed once and for all by saying the deal is “now completely off”.

The Gunners were trying to bring the Brighton star to the Emirates Stadium in the latter days of the January transfer window.

However, despite Arsenal pushing for a move and Caicedo making his desire for a move public, the Seagulls have held firm.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Gunners have already switched their attentions elsewhere, with Jorginho now set to arrive from Chelsea.

Amid Arsenal seemingly preparing to announce the Italy international’s arrival, Romano took to Twitter with an update on Caicedo.

“Understand Moises Caicedo deal with Arsenal is now completely off,” he wrote on Twitter.

“No further talks will follow.

“Brighton never changed their stance: no intention to accept £60m or £70m proposals.

“Plan has always been to keep Caicedo.”

Romano then reiterated that Jorginho to Arsenal is imminent.

“Arsenal will announce Jorginho soon,” said the Italian.

Jorginho a better option for Arsenal at this moment in time – TBR View

Caicedo is a “magnificent” player who’d have been a fine addition to the Arsenal squad.

However, you can understand why Brighton were so eager to keep him on board for the rest of the season.

The Seagulls are having a great campaign and could potentially seal their highest ever league finish.

That said, Arsenal can always try again in the summer. Brighton might be more willing to negotiate then.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Besides, Jorginho is arguably a better addition at this moment in time for Arsenal.

The 31-year-old boasts lots of experience at the highest level, and has proven trophy credentials.

Jorginho is likely to hit the ground running at Arsenal and provide leadership in a bid to win the title.

Caicedo, as good as he is, is still very young and lacks the experience Jorginho has.