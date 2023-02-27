Garth Crooks issues verdict on Cristian Romero display in Tottenham win











Garth Crooks has told BBC Sport that Cristian Romero is Tottenham Hotspur’s best signing for some time, with the centre-back proving to be a revelation following his display against Chelsea on Sunday.

Romero was one of the key protagonists as Spurs picked up a huge win. Goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane saw Tottenham go four points clear of Newcastle in fourth.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea endured another frustrating day in front of goal. But credit has to go to the Tottenham defence who gave them so little to get excited about. And Romero was, once again, right at the heart of the action.

Crooks amazed by Romero display

Unsurprisingly, the Argentinian was very much up for the battle. He made a number of full-blooded challenges. And he was always there to back up his teammates when tempers threatened to boil over.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

It was the World Cup winner at his best in the win. Dejan Kulusevski claimed on Instagram that Romero was an animal. And Crooks has now suggested that he is a huge admirer of the 24-year-old as he named him in his team of the week.

“Regular readers will know what a massive fan I am of Romero,” he told BBC Sport. “The Tottenham defender joined from Atalanta and, as far as I am concerned, is the best signing the club have made for some time. The player has been a revelation since his arrival.”

It is likely that Crooks’ thoughts will be echoed by those behind the scenes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Reports from The Athletic some time ago claimed that some at the club believe that he could be a transformative signing for Spurs.

Romero has his flaws. Sometimes he leaps into rash challenges with little care for how much trouble he could land his team in. Of course, he was recently sent off needlessly in the win over Manchester City.

But that is part of his game. Tottenham have an incredibly special centre-back talent in their ranks. And you would imagine that he will still be one of the key men if Antonio Conte can take them near the summit in the Premier League in the future.