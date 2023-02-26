Dejan Kulusevski sums up Romero display in Tottenham win in one word











Dejan Kulusevski has reacted to the performance of Cristian Romero in one word on Instagram after Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea on Sunday.

Spurs secured a huge win in their push to finish inside the top-four in the Premier League. Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scored the two goals as they moved four points clear of Newcastle.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

It was a fairly comfortable win for Tottenham. Fraser Forster did not have an awful lot to do. And Chelsea, once again, were extremely poor when they got near the final third.

Kulusevski lauds Romero on Instagram

But Spurs defended superbly. And no player seemed to be up for the fight more than Romero – if you can believe that.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

The Argentinian was outstanding. He made five successful tackles, and completed three dribbles, according to Whoscored. And he was always there to get stuck in or back his teammates up when tempers flared.

Romero has been the standout defender all season for Tottenham. Certainly, Spurs are a considerably better unit when he is in the side.

He has now taken to Instagram to comment on the result. And amongst those to reply was Kulusevski. There was also responses from Pedro Porro, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil…

Cr. cutiromero2 – © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Tottenham appear to be finding some form. Of course, they will be wary of getting carried away. Consistency has been a real issue throughout the campaign.

But two 2-0 wins in a row hint that a corner may have been turned. Spurs have defended superbly in both games, and Romero has been excellent.

They have an FA Cup tie ahead. And they also have a reasonable chance of reaching the quarter-final of the Champions League. They also sit fourth and have put some daylight between themselves and Newcastle.