Gabriel Agbonlahor suggests Arsenal are trying to sign a player who doesn’t suit them

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has admitted he’s not sure why Arsenal want to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz this summer.

Agbonlahor was discussing the 24-year-old attacker on TalkSPORT (15/6 8:13am) this morning.

Arsenal’s interest in Kai Havertz has been widely reported over the past few days.

Mikel Arteta has identified the German international as a potential new signing ahead of next season.

Arsenal will need more depth in the squad as they return to the Champions League.

Havertz knows all about that competition, having scored the winning goal against Manchester City in the final in 2021.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea have named their price tag for Havertz suggesting they’re willing to let him go this summer.

However, Agbonlahor can’t understand why Arsenal would want to sign Havertz.

His Premier League form has been inconsistent, to say the least, but Arteta clearly sees potential in the 24-year-old.

Agbonlahor unsure about Arsenal move for Havertz

Talking about the German international’s future, Agbonlahor said: “You know what, with [Kai] Havertz, he’s frustrating to watch as you can tell there’s a player in there.

“Last season, seven goals in 35 games, and there must be part of [Mauricio] Pochettino that’s thinking if I can £50m-£60m for him, I’ve got my eye on someone else who’s more clinical.

“I don’t understand from an Arsenal point of view. Arsenal need a clinical striker.

“Gabriel Jesus missed a lot of chances last season, [Eddie] Nketiah did as well. I don’t think he suits Arsenal.”

Mikel Arteta tends to set his Arsenal side up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

However, Gabriel Jesus isn’t your traditional centre-forward, tending to drop deep and link play before popping up in the box.

Martin Odegaard is a technical playmaker who drifts into space at every opportunity.

As opposed to playing as a traditional striker, either of these roles would suit Havertz better than the position he’s been playing at Chelsea.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He would also offer Arsenal an aerial threat they don’t currently possess in attack.

Agbonlahor may be right to question why Arsenal want to sign Havertz.

The price tag especially feels like a deterrent given how much money they plan to spend in other areas.

However, from a tactical standpoint, it might not be the worst idea in the world.