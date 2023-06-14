Fabrizio Romano shares what he’s now heard about Kai Havertz to Arsenal

An exciting new transfer link has surfaced regarding Arsenal as they are now apparently hoping to sign Chelsea’s Kai Havertz.

Multiple sources, including The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, have reported that the Gunners have made an opening proposal to the Blues.

On Wednesday evening, Fabrizio Romano posted a video on his YouTube channel detailing what he knows about Havertz to Arsenal.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He spoke of how Real Madrid have dropped out of the race for the Germany international, while the Gunners have made a decisive step forward.

“Chelsea initially told Arsenal the price tag for Kai Havertz is around £70-75million,” said Romano.

“Arsenal will never pay that kind of fee for Kai Havertz.

“But from what I understand, sources close to the negotiation believe that is possible to sign Kai Havertz this summer for less than £70-75million.

“So Chelsea could be flexible in terms of value for the player to make this deal happen.

“They know that at the moment Kai Havertz is not extending the contract and so they don’t want to be in trouble in the next months.

“They prefer to sell now so, with Real Madrid it’s off; with Arsenal is absolutely on – conversations ongoing.”

Romano also spoke of how Havertz is reportedly open to a move to the Emirates Stadium, and how highly Mikel Arteta rates him.

However, the transfer insider also warned that Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the Havertz situation.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Our view

Arsenal are reportedly making some exciting moves this summer, with Declan Rice and now Havertz on their radar.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to offload players to trim their squad size down and offset prior big spending.

With that in mind, Havertz looks like he’s one of the players the Blues are open to selling.

The German was a regular last season, but in terms of goal and assist tally, he struggled.

Havertz registered nine goals and one assist from 47 outings in all appearances.

Maybe Havertz could do with a chance of scenery. In that case, Arsenal would be a great place for him.