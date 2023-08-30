Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that defender Davinson Sanchez should not be starting for Tottenham Hotspur.

Agbonlahor was speaking on TalkSPORT (30/8 6:42am) after a disappointing evening for Spurs fans.

Tottenham headed into their Carabao Cup tie with Fulham in brilliant form.

Ange Postecoglou had led his team to two wins and a draw in his first three Premier League matches.

However, he heavily rotated his side last night and ultimately paid the price.

Fulham also made six changes and were the better team throughout the game, forcing Postecoglou to throw some of his stars on in the second half.

The hosts scored the opening goal of the game with Micky Van de Ven turning into his own net under pressure from Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

The goal came about from Tom Cairney getting the better of Davinson Sanchez who struggled during this match.

He was the unfortunate player who missed his penalty in the shootout with Fulham flawless from 12 yards.

Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Sanchez simply isn’t good enough to start for Tottenham.

The £42m player might have ended his Spurs career on the worst possible note with his future still undecided.

Agbonlahor slates Tottenham defender Sanchez

Speaking after their defeat, Agbonlahor said: “I think as well, Fulham away is a tough game. Any competition you’re in, that should have been full strength.

“Take players off, get 2-0 up, take off Son [Heung-min], take off [James] Maddison, they’re on fire, they’ll want to play.

“Playing [Giovani] Lo Celso who did OK, Ben Davies he’s had his time at Spurs, been a great servant but not good enough.

“[Oliver] Skipp for me is not good enough for Spurs at that level, [Davinson] Sanchez always lets you down.

“I think that shows as well that Spurs’s starting XI is very good but then afterwards you need more players in.”

Tottenham reportedly turned down a bid for Sanchez in the build-up to yesterday’s game and have now set his asking price.

Spurs are in the market for defenders, but the Colombian might need to leave so that a replacement can be brought in.

Agbonlahor was very critical of Sanchez although Postecoglou has turned to the Tottenham centre-back in the league already this season when Cristian Romero was injured.

It will be interesting to see where the 27-year-old is playing his football this time next week.