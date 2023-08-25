Tottenham want to sell £42m player to then sign ‘one of the country’s finest centre-halves’ – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur have bolstered their ranks considerably this summer as Ange Postecoglou looks to bring Spurs back up to the top.

And it doesn’t look as though Tottenham are done yet. With just over a week to go, Spurs still seem active in the transfer market.

Dean Jones has now provided an insight into Tottenham’s pursuit of a player deemed ‘one of the country’s finest centre-halves’.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Spurs have been linked with Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo in recent months.

Now, Jones has told GiveMeSport that Tottenham are “still in the conversation” to sign the 25-year-old.

He claims that Spurs are looking to offload Davinson Sanchez in order to then swoop for Adarabioyo.

‘Knock-on effect’

The Colombia international is apparently on the radar of Ligue 1 duo Monaco – who also want the Fulham ace – and Rennes.

If Sanchez does make a move, that would open the door for Tottenham to quickly bring Adarabioyo in, says Jones.

“The next central defender signing continues to raise interest and they are still in the conversation to sign Tosin Adarabioyo this week,” he wrote.

“I think part of this not happening yet is the knock-on effect they need to happen from an exit for £40m Davinson Sanchez.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

“He is being set-up for a transfer to France with Rennes most hotly tipped but also some interest from Monaco – and that’s also the same club most interested in 6 ft 5 tall Tosin.

“From what I understand of the situation right now, agents around that deal could yet work things so that if Sanchez does make the move to Ligue 1 then it opens the door fully for Tosin to actually take his place in the Spurs squad.

“That’s the scenario that’s been explained to me so in the next couple of days we will see whether it opens up that way.”

Our view

As we’re nearing the end of the transfer window, this is where the domino effect really comes in.

Spurs have done the bulk of their signings, but now they – along with most other clubs – need to look to offload players in order to bring others in.

This is both to avoid their squad becoming too bloated, and also to stay on the right side of FFP.

Sanchez looks like the prime defensive candidate for Spurs to sell, and there seems to be interest in him.

If that move happens, then it’s good to hear that Tottenham can potentially move for Adarabioyo quite quickly.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

As per The Sun‘s Justin Allen, the Fulham ace is ‘one of the country’s finest centre-halves who is getting better and better’.

Romero, Van de Ven and Adarabioyo could soon be vying for Tottenham’s two central defensive positions. That would be one watertight defence.