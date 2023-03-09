Gabby Agbonlahor urges Tottenham to sign James Maddison after Champions League exit











Gabby Agbonlahor has now said that Tottenham Hotspur would have won last night if James Maddison was playing for them.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (9/3 8:12am), Agbonlahor was assessing another disappointing evening in north London.

Tottenham went into their Champions League last-16 tie with AC Milan 1-0 down after a first-leg defeat.

With the crowd behind them, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg back from suspension, Spurs were in great shape on paper to turn it around.

However, the performance was once again lacking any quality in the final third.

Hojbjerg ended up coming in for criticism for his lack of attacking endeavour.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Despite outscoring Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski this season, he’s not in the team for his goal contributions.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like many of Spurs attacking players are in the team for that reason either right now.

Agbonlahor now believes that if James Maddison were playing for Tottenham, they would have won yesterday.

He definitely has plenty of the attributes Spurs were lacking last night.

Agbonlahor urges Tottenham to sign Maddison

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “They’re badly missing a number ten. James Maddison. I mean, if you put James Maddison into that team last night they’ll probably win the game.”

Ally McCoist added: “I still genuinely don’t think they’ve replaced [Christian] Eriksen.”

The £60m playmaker has had a fantastic season at Leicester City.

His nine goals and five assists are a phenomenal return considering the Foxes are flirting with the relegation zone right now.

Leicester’s current financial issues mean Spurs sense an opportunity to sign Maddison this summer.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

They could face competition from Newcastle who have been admirers for some time.

Tottenham seriously missed a player who could carry the ball into advanced areas and play a killer pass.

That’s Maddison’s specialty, and he would have linked up brilliantly with Harry Kane.

Son Heung-min would also really benefit from Maddison’s passing range as he looked to break in behind AC Milan’s defence.

Agbonlahor’s suggestion that Maddison could have won the game for Tottenham yesterday doesn’t look too far-fetched.

