‘I really believe’: Kevin Campbell genuinely thinks Arsenal have a 24-year-old who is going to be a star

Kai Havertz’s first two games at Arsenal haven’t exactly been befitting of a £65m signing.

The German joined the Gunners for massive money this summer, but, so far, he’s not really made that much of an impact.

Sadly, it’s been more of the same from what we saw from Havertz during his time at Chelsea. A few glimpses of quality, but a whole lot of uninspired play.

However, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has backed Havertz to become a star with Arsenal, claiming that he genuinely believes that the 24-year-old can be one of the Gunners’ most important players.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Havertz can be a star

Campbell shared his verdict on the former Chelsea man.

“Havertz can manipulate the ball, he can handle the ball, he can play between the lines nicely. He had a decent game without being spectacular. It will take him time, it will take this Arsenal squad time to understand how to get the best out of each other, let’s be honest, they’ve only played two games together. But, I really believe Kai Havertz will be a star for Arsenal moving forwards,” Campbell said.

Photo by Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Has potential

Havertz hasn’t shown his abilities in the Premier League over the past few years, but it has to be said that he has bags of potential just waiting to be unlocked.

Let’s not forget, this young man is still only 24 years old, and at one point, he was one of the most decisive players in the Bundesliga, netting 17 goals for Bayer Leverkusen one season as a teenager.

If Havertz can get back to his best, he will be a massive player for Arsenal. Whether or not he’s able to do that is another question entirely, but Campbell clearly has faith in the German.