Gabby Agbonlahor tells Aston Villa to sign English winger who just got relegated











Aston Villa hero Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Unai Emery to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City this summer after the Foxes got relegated yesterday.

Although the title was sealed a week ago, the final day of the Premier League season was an exciting one for so many other reasons. The relegation battle was one of them, while the race for the final European spot was another.

Aston Villa secured that spot with a win over Brighton, but Leicester, sadly, went down. Now, Agbonlahor wants one of the Foxes’ best players at Villa Park next season – Harvey Barnes, he said on talkSPORT.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Gabby Agbonlahor wants Aston Villa to sign Harvey Barnes

Nobody would’ve expected Leicester City to get relegated at the start of the season.

The Foxes have been a fantastic side in the Premier League over the years, but everything that could go wrong, went wrong this season, and they’re now in the Championship.

That will surely lead to a number of players leaving the King Power Stadium this summer, and Barnes, who has been branded as an ‘unbelievable‘ player, could be one of them.

Agbonlahor now wants Aston Villa to sign him as they get ready for a European adventure next season.

He said: “If you get complacent in the Premier League, anyone can get relegated. Leicester have been complacent this season.

“There’s going to be an exodus of players. Maddison is going to go – Leicester would’ve expected. Harvey Barnes – I want Aston Villa to go and get him now for a cut fee.

“We’ll give you £25-£30 million, thank you very much!”

TBR View:

Harvey Barnes is a fantastic player, isn’t he?

The 25-year-old, despite playing for a really poor Leicester side this season, managed to score 13 goals in the Premier League – Ollie Watkins is the only Aston Villa player who netted more this campaign.

With Barnes likely to be available for a slightly discounted fee now because of Leicester’s relegation, we expect there to be a number of clubs interested in his services.

Unai Emery‘s Aston Villa have been linked with a move to sign him, and Agbonlahor would love it if they do in the coming weeks.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

Show all