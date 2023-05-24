Club want at least £50 million for their ‘unbelievable’ player with Newcastle keen to sign him











Leicester City want at least £50 million to sell Harvey Barnes this summer, with Newcastle United reportedly keen to sign him.

That’s according to The Guardian, who claim Barnes is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle have enjoyed a surprise campaign under Eddie Howe and secured their place in the top-four with a goalless draw against Leicester on Monday night.

The Magpies are, in truth, well ahead of schedule. But that is mainly down to smart investment and the exceptional work Howe has done with this Newcastle squad.

They will undoubtedly be keen to bolster Howe’s squad over the summer as they prepare for a return to Europe’s biggest club competition.

And one name that has been long-linked with a move to St James’ Park is Harvey Barnes.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Indeed, TalkSPORT reported last week that Newcastle’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth, is a huge admirer of Barnes.

But it seems that they will have to pay a hefty fee if they want to lure 25-year-old to the North East in the summer.

Leicester want £50m for Barnes

The Guardian reports that Barnes is attracting interest from the likes of West Ham and Aston Villa.

He’s thought to have a valuation worth at least £50 million. But the outlet notes that this could become slightly cheaper if Leicester are relegated on Sunday.

The Foxes face an uphill battle to stay in the Premier League and are relying on results to go their way elsewhere even if they beat West Ham on Sunday.

Of course, Newcastle have also been heavily linked with a move for Barnes’ teammate James Maddison.

And while Maddison looks set to leave regardless of Leicester’s fate, it’s unclear whether that also applies to Barnes.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Lauded as an ‘unbelievable’ talent by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, the winger has impressed once again this season as he’s netted 12 times and registered one assist in the Premier League.

He would certainly represent a brilliant addition to this talented Newcastle side. But after bringing in Anthony Gordon in January, it remains unclear whether they will firm up their interest in a player who is very similar to the former Everton star.

