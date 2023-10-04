Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has admitted he was surprised to hear Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier’s comments on Kylian Mbappe.

Agbonlahor was previewing tonight’s huge match at St. James’ Park on TalkSPORT (4/10 7:35am).

It’s set to be one of the biggest matches played on Tyneside for a very long time.

Newcastle have finally returned to the Champions League and have been drawn in the group of death.

After playing out a goalless draw against AC Milan, French champions Paris Saint-Germain are in town.

They no longer have stars Lionel Messi and Neymar at their disposal, but the squad is still incredibly strong.

The balance of the team under new manager Luis Enrique looks better as well even though some of the biggest names have moved on.

The star of the show in the PSG side is Kylian Mbappe and Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier will be tasked with stopping him tonight.

Ahead of the match, he said: “For me personally, it’s a challenge that I’m ready for.

“I’ve played against many good wingers in my career. This game is no different. The Champions League is where I want to play, and you play against the best wingers in the world.”

Agbonlahor admits his confidence might be slightly misplaced.

Newcastle star Trippier ready for Mbappe

After presenter Sam Matterface mentioned Trippier’s comments, Agbonlahor was asked whether he thinks he can stop the magnificent Frenchman.

The TalkSPORT pundit replied: “No. With help he can but one-v-one, wow, wow.

“If they have a game plan for [Kylian] Mbappe, doubling up on him, maybe [Jacob] Murphy might start on that side that Mbappe plays on to double up on him.

“But that atmosphere at St. James’ Park I don’t see any reason why they can’t get a result tonight.”

Trippier is going to need support from his Newcastle teammates to stop Mbappe tonight but PSG have other threats as well.

Jamaal Lascelles looks likely to line up next to him after barely playing in recent months.

He’ll have to keep Goncalo Ramos or Randal Kolo Muani at bay which will be easier said than done.

It also looks like Eddie Howe will be without another star player for tonight’s match.