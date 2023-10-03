‘Not good news’: Journalist has bad news for Newcastle this afternoon ahead of PSG game

Champions League football comes back to St James’ Park on Wednesday evening, and the Magpies probably couldn’t have asked for a more difficult fixture to kick things off.

Indeed, PSG roll into town this week to face Newcastle, and it’s fair to say that the Magpies will have to be at their very best to get a result here.

Sadly, it won’t be easy for Newcastle to win this one as they’ve been struck down by a bit of an injury crisis as of late.

The likes of Sandro Tonali and Joelinton are doubts for this one, while according to Keith Downie, speaking on Sky Sports, Sven Botman also looks as though he will be missing as he missed training on Tuesday morning.

Botman a big doubt

Downie shared what he knows about the Dutch defender.

“Not good news for them. Sven Botman has arguably been their most important player since joining just over a year ago, so that’s a real blow for them that it looks as though he will be missing. The fact he is not training this morning suggests to me he will not feature,” Downie said.

Nightmare

This is a disaster for Newcastle.

With all due respect to the Magpies’ other defensive options, Botman is a cut above, and he’s one of the only defenders who could’ve dealt with the threat PSG posed.

The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Randall Kolo Muani and, of course, Kylian Mbappe will likely tear Newcastle apart with their pace, but according to The Speeds Database, Botman is the fastest defender in Europe, and he’s one of the only players who could’ve potentially kept them at bay.

Newcastle may be about to have a very hard landing as Champions League football finally returns to Tyneside.