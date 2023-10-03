Newcastle United club captain Jamaal Lascelles is set to start against PSG in the Champions League tomorrow evening.

A report from Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, via Football Daily, has shared some valuable team news ahead of tomorrow’s tie.

For the first time in 20 years, Champions League football will return to St. James’ Park.

A drone show over the stadium yesterday only built excitement around the city ahead of hearing that famous anthem tomorrow evening.

Eddie Howe’s side go into the game in good after three wins on the bounce in all competitions.

A demolition of Sheffield United was followed up by an EFL Cup win over Manchester City and a comfortable victory over Burnley.

What’s been telling in all three matches is how Howe has been able to rotate his side in every game and still come out on top.

Howe now looks set to start Jamaal Lascelles against PSG with Newcastle star Sven Botman unavailable due to injury.

The 29-year-old has featured three times this season but only has two starts under his belt.

He’s now faced with the prospect of stopping the likes of Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani and of course Kylian Mbappe tomorrow.

Lascelles set to start for Newcastle vs. PSG

Covering Newcastle’s latest training session, Downie said: “Jamaal Lascelles is likely to come in, back in from the cold, of course he did start against Man City in the Carabao Cup last midweek.

“There he is leading the group out, he has played so little football in the last year or so, but he will come in and captain the side tomorrow night in the absence of Sven Botman.”

Newcastle may be without midfielder Sandro Tonali as he was absent from training today.

He’s been in and out of the team in recent weeks but would have been a valuable asset in helping Newcastle maintain some control over the French champions.

Howe may have received a boost though with Callum Wilson spotted joining the group later in the session.

Lascelles will relish a start against PSG tomorrow in what is arguably going to be one of the biggest games of his Newcastle career.

He’ll be the first player to lead a Newcastle team out at St. James’ Park in the Champions League since Alan Shearer in a hugely proud moment for the defender.

It’s unlikely he imagined this would ever be the case when he and Karl Darlow joined the club for £7m back in 2014.