‘I’ve been so impressed’: Jamie O’Hara blown away by how good 22-year-old Spurs player’s been since signing

Jamie O’Hara has lauded Micky van de Ven and suggested that he has been so impressed by the Tottenham Hotspur summer signing.

O’Hara was speaking on talkSPORT as Tottenham continue to win admirers with their superb start to the campaign under Ange Postecoglou.

Micky van de Ven has taken little time to establish himself as an absolutely crucial part of the new-look Tottenham side. The Dutchman has started every single Premier League game for his new club following his move. And he is already forming such an impressive partnership alongside Cristian Romero.

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

Spurs fans were excited when van de Ven came in. But few would have expected that he would hit the ground running with such pace.

But Postecoglou has shown time and time again that he is prepared to make the brave decisions when it comes to team selections. And putting so much faith in van de Ven did appear to be a big call.

O’Hara lauds van de Ven after Tottenham win

But van de Ven has justified that belief. And O’Hara suggested that he is a huge fan of the 22-year-old after his first few appearances for the club.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

“Centre-halves, I have to say van de Ven’s come in and I’ve been so impressed with him. He’s quick, good on the ball, gives you balance. I’m just excited to see what happens,” he told talkSPORT.

Tottenham are a young team with a brand of football which is going to land them in a bit of bother on a few occasions. On some days, Spurs’ style is going to hurt them.

And it is a similar case for van de Ven. He is still so young and he is going to make mistakes at some stage.

But Tottenham are one of the most exciting teams in the league. So if things do not work from time to time, the fans are going to be prepared to accept that.

And again, it is similar with van de Ven. Tottenham fans are going to be able to forgive those moments where he does struggle because of the scary potential he is already showing.