Gabby Agbonlahor believes West Ham have already made the best signing of the summer

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes that West Ham United have made the signing of the summer by bringing in James Ward-Prowse.

Agbonlahor was speaking on TalkSPORT (24/8 9:25am) and was full of praise for the England international.

After what felt like months of speculation, James Ward-Prowse finally arrived at the London Stadium ten days ago.

In a deal worth around £30m, West Ham brought in Southampton’s captain as they looked to make up for the exit of Declan Rice.

Ward-Prowse is a very different type of midfielder to the 24-year-old, known much more for his range of passing than his ability to dribble the ball through the lines.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

However, he immediately enamoured himself to the West Ham faithful with his performance against rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

He recorded two assists in a famous win and was named player of the match at full-time.

Agbonlahor has said that West Ham have made a brilliant decision bringing Ward-Prowse in.

The 28-year-old will also be looking forward to his first taste of European action since 2016 in the Europa League next month.

Agbonlahor praises West Ham decision to sign Ward-Prowse

Asked about who he thought his best signing of the summer was, Agbonlahor said: “I have to go value for money as well, so for me, I’m going to go James Ward-Prowse.

“I think he will be one of the signings of the summer. £35m you know it’s a third of what Declan Rice cost Arsenal.

“Two assists in his first game against Chelsea, ran the midfield and West Ham have got a big side.

“Players that can really score goals, [Tomas] Soucek, some big players at the back as well.

“Ward-Prowse is going to be great from set pieces and he ran that midfield against a £100m Enzo Fernandez.

“So, I really think James Ward-Prowse will be value for money one of the players.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Many West Ham fans will be inclined to agree with Agbonlahor that signing Ward-Prowse looks like a smart piece of business.

Fellow new signing Dinos Mavropanos has already admitted he can’t wait to play alongside him.

While Ward-Prowse has already spoken about the connection he has with striker Danny Ings.

These combinations are going to be the bedrock of any success under David Moyes this season.

They’re already off to a better start domestically than they were last year.