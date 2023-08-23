Dinos Mavropanos names one West Ham player he already can’t wait to play with

New West Ham United signing Konstantinos Mavropanos has admitted he can’t wait to play alongside James Ward-Prowse this season.

Mavropanos was speaking on the Iron Cast Podcast after his move from Stuttgart was confirmed.

The Greek international has arrived at the London Stadium in a £19m deal to give David Moyes an extra option in defence.

His arrival couldn’t have come soon enough after Nayef Aguerd was sent off at the weekend against Chelsea.

It would be a big ask for Konstantinos Mavropanos to be thrown straight into the team by Moyes especially as they face high-flying Brighton on Saturday.

Mavropanos has already said he’s looking forward to linking up with another new West Ham signing in the form of James Ward-Prowse.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The England international couldn’t have asked for a better home debut on Sunday.

He recorded a pair of assists for Aguerd and Michail Antonio to help the Hammers defeat their London rivals.

Mavropanos looking forward to working with Ward-Prowse at West Ham

Asked whether he’s excited about linking up with the 28-year-old, Mavropanos said: “He’s a great player first of all and the confidence he has on the pitch is crazy and yeah I’m looking forward to maybe have some combination with him.”

Ward-Prowse is well known for his deadly deliveries from set pieces and Mavropanos could definitely benefit from those.

The Greek defender is 6”4 and wins his fair share of headers in both boxes.

He’s scored six times in the past two seasons in the Bundesliga but offers so much more than an aerial presence.

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

Mavropanos is brilliant in possession, reads the game well and can even carry the ball out of defence under pressure.

Statistically, it makes a lot more sense for West Ham to bring in Mavropanos over previous target Harry Maguire.

Although the 30-year-old has been very harshly criticised at Manchester United, Mavropanos is a player in better form and with the potential to continue improving.

Ward-Prowse will enjoy having another huge target to aim for in Mavropanos at West Ham.

It could be the dream combination for David Moyes as he looks to improve on a disappointing domestic campaign last season.