Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie has been going from strength to strength for Spurs this season.

Leonardo Gabbanini, who previously worked as chief scout at Tottenham, has spoken about Udogie on The Athletic.

He says he was aware of Udogie‘s quality as far back as six years ago, and always knew he would go on to become a top player.

“Destiny is a player that I first wanted to sign six years ago for Udinese and Watford,” Gabbanini said.

“I always had in my mind that he would become a top player.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Gabbanini has also praised Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou for how he’s been coaching the 20-year-old since he took the Tottenham reins.

“Ange has helped him improve a lot already from last season, and perhaps playing in the Premier League is a better fit for him.

“The coach is so good and clear in his instructions, he gives Destiny and every young player a clear pathway to follow.”

Udogie a star in the making as Spurs strike gold

When Tottenham signed Udogie, several footballing figures including Fabrizio Romano were tipping him for stardom.

As per the terms of the deal, he stayed put at Udinese last season, but now, we’re finally seeing how good he is in a Tottenham shirt.

More recently, Tottenham legend Micky Hazard backed Udogie to become the best Spurs left-back of all time.

When you get young players who are being tipped for stardom by colleagues and knowledgeable peers, it’s worth paying attention.

It'll be exciting to see how Udogie continues to develop as a player both for club and country.