Micky Hazard says Spurs youngster will ‘be the best’ they’ll ever have in his position

Tottenham Hotspur legend Micky Hazard has claimed that Destiny Udogie will become “the best left-back we’ve ever had” at Spurs.

The Lilywhites icon praised the “superb” 20-year-old in wake of Tottenham going top of the Premier League table on Saturday.

Spurs ran out 1-0 winners away at Luton to go to the summit, with six points and two draws from their eight games so far.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Micky van de Ven opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with his first goal for Tottenham since his summer move.

The Dutchman poked home after fellow summer signing James Maddison cut the ball back from a short corner.

Meanwhile, Udogie delivered another solid display, distributing the ball well, passing positively and impressing defensively too.

Hazard loved what he saw from the Italian and, replying to a fan on X, backed him to become a star for Spurs.

When Tottenham signed Udogie, several footballing figures including Fabrizio Romano were tipping him for stardom.

As per the terms of the deal, he stayed put at Udinese last season, but now, we’re finally seeing how good he is.

Hopefully Hazard is right and Udogie can go on to become a superstar for Tottenham. Obviously it’s early days but who knows?

He coped well against Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka in recent weeks, so clearly he has what it takes. And he’s only at the start of his career so the ceiling is certainly high.