West Ham reportedly eyeing £50k-a-week midfielder loved by Rio Ferdinand











West Ham have been recently linked with a move for Joao Palhinha, a player who pundit Rio Ferdinand has described as a great defensive midfielder.

The Guardian are the publication linking West Ham with a move for Fulham’s Palhinha. David Moyes has the player as one of his targets and he is also seen as a ‘potential replacement’ for Declan Rice.

Palhinha signed for Fulham last summer and he has been a huge reason for the club battling for a top ten finish. This is a great season for the club who just got promoted the season prior.

West Ham have had a fantastic season in Europe, but not so much in the Premier League as they were embroiled in a relegation battle.

(Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Rio Ferdinand loves West Ham target Palhinha

Palhinha has been great in the middle of the pitch for Fulham and no doubt some fans will call him their Player of the Season at the club.

Speaking on BT Sport about the Portuguese player, Ferdinand said: “From a centre-half’s point-of-view, he’s the perfect foil.

“You need someone like that in front of you. When you’ve got someone who’s defensive minded in that position ahead of you, it’s another layer of delay.

“You can stop things at source before it even gets to me. Centre-halves must dream of having a player like him.”

No doubt, the £50million target, who is on £50,000-a-week at Fulham, seems like an ideal option for West Ham.

He seems like an even better option for the club if they lose Declan Rice. The Gunners have him as one of their priority targets.

No doubt the Hammers will get a lot of money for Rice if they sell him. They will definitely be able to meet the price tag Palhinha has if he does go.

(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)