Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently, and Jurgen Klopp and FSG’s stance on the situation isn’t apparently the same.

The Egyptian is one of the best players in the world. He is a superstar, and Saudi side Al-Ittihad are desperate to sign him this month. Salah is said to be willing to listen to their offer too.

Rudy Galetti now shares the latest on GiveMeSport.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

FSG are ready to sell Mohamed Salah but Jurgen Klopp wants to keep him at Liverpool

Earlier this week in what was a shock update, journalist Galetti revealed that Al-Ittihad had made a record-breaking offer to Liverpool to sign Mohamed Salah.

Rumours about the Saudi side’s interest in the Egypt international have intensified over the last few days, and Reds fans are worried about the possibility of losing him this late in the window.

Jurgen Klopp made it absolutely clear yesterday that he wasn’t going to entertain any offers for Salah, and Galetti says the German is ‘adamant’ about his stance.

However, the twist in the tale is that Liverpool‘s board are apparently willing to let the winger go.

The journalist said: “Salah was approached days ago by Al-Ittihad and the club strongly wants the player. The Egyptian appreciates the idea to play in Saudi Arabia.

“But considering the utmost respect for his club, he wants to let Liverpool freely decide about its future.

“At the moment, the position of Klopp is quite adamant, Liverpool on their side are open to letting him go, but the manager doesn’t want to let him go, because in these last days of the transfer market session, it is difficult to sign a valid alternative to replace Salah.”

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

TBR View:

Well, from a financial standpoint, it makes sense to accept a massive bid for a 31-year-old player whose value will only go down in the coming years.

However, it would be a disastrous move by Liverpool to sell Salah this month.

The ‘phenomenal‘ Egyptian is undoubtedly their best player. Despite it being an underwhelming campaign for the Reds last season, he scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists in all competitions, which is an incredible return.

Klopp is right to hold on to Salah, but if FSG and the board overrule him, things could go from bad to worse for Liverpool this season.