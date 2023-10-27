‘Frightening’ £250k-a-week Tottenham target now more likely to move to Saudi in January

Google: ‘Frightening’ £250k-a-week winger now more likely to move to Saudi Arabia than Tottenham

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho is having a bit of a nightmare this season after being frozen out by Erik ten Hag.

Sancho’s absence comes following a bust up with the United manager. The England man has since refused to apologise and is now completely out of the picture at Old Trafford, with talk of a move away growing by the week.

Clubs in England are said to be keen on Sancho. Tottenham have shown interest, while West Ham and Newcastle have also expressed an interest.

But according to TalkSPORT, it’s a move to Saudi Arabia that now appears to be the most likely get-out for Sancho.

Jadon Sancho likely to move to Saudi Arabia over Tottenham

According to TalkSPORT, Sancho is desperate to quit Manchester United in January.

But, rather than securing a move to another English club, his £250k-a-week wages mean that a move to Saudi Arabia is the most likely course of action right now for Sancho.

The Saudi Pro League added a number of star names in the summer like Karim Benzema and Neymar.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

However, the league has come in for criticism due to low crowds and poor quality on the whole, highlighting the fact that money is the main driver for players moving over there.

Sancho, then, would need to think hard about whether or not a move to the Middle East is right.

Postecoglou would be great here

It’s always hard to see a player with such big potential struggle. Sancho – dubbed a ‘frightening‘ talent over in Germany – arrived at United for huge money and there has been flashes of brilliance from him at times.

However, it’s not been enough and clearly, there is some sort of off-field issue which is holding Sancho back as well. Erik ten Hag has obviously made an example of him as well, rightly or wrongly.

This feels like a big few months for the former Dortmund man now.

Strangely enough, a move to Tottenham with a manager like Ange Postecoglou would probably be the ideal scenario for Sancho right now. The big problem is whether Spurs can afford to take that risk and also, whether United would allow a PL rival to take him.

Certainly, though, Postecoglou would be a good manager for Sancho to work under.