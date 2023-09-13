‘Let’s see’: Journalist suggests ‘frightening’ £73m forward is now on Newcastle’s radar

Newcastle United could be a possible destination for out of favour winger Jadon Sancho according to journalist Craig Hope.

It was a good transfer window for Newcastle but now the pressure is on as they have lost their last three Premier League games.

The matches were against Liverpool, Brighton and Manchester City but nowadays fans may have expected at least to get a couple of points from these matches.

With the Champions League also around the corner, they may feel like they should have added some more depth and now one journalist believes Sancho could be a target.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Newcastle could be a destination for Sancho

The Manchester United winger has fallen out of favour at his current club and it definitely looks like he could depart in the January transfer window.

Writing about the player’s future via the Daily Mail, Hope said: “Newcastle’s model is signing players on the way up. Players they can identify as value and then develop. Sancho, with wages likely to break Newcastle’s structure, would seem unlikely in that regard.

“But would the player benefit from a coach such as Howe? Absolutely. Is it a project Newcastle will be considering? He will certainly be on their radar. Let’s see.”

There is no doubting that Sancho has struggled at Manchester United but under the right coach the player could definitely be a top Premier League star.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

It is very interesting to see that the “frightening” winger is on the radar of Newcastle. The Englishman has managed 12 goals and six assists at his current club. This isn’t the best for a top attacker in 82 appearances but it was at Borussia Dortmund where he thrived. Sancho managed 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances.

With him also still only 23 years-old, he has a top potential that could be unlocked by Eddie Howe. The manager has shown that he can get the best out of his players.