French media deliver their verdicts on Djed Spence performance vs PSG yesterday











French media outlets have delivered their verdict on Djed Spence after his Rennes side beat Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 yesterday.

It was a huge result for Stade Rennais, and several outlets have shared their thoughts on the young defender’s performance.

There were high hopes for Spence when he joined Spurs for £20m from Middlesbrough in the summer.

Antonio Conte wasn’t hugely keen on Emerson Royal or Matt Doherty last season.

Spence proved to be an exciting young full-back in the Championship, and looked to fit into his system perfectly.

However, Conte never really trusted the 22-year-old, and he barely played before being loaned out.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Stade Rennais came calling at the end of January, and the right-back has now found a place to play regular minutes.

He’s already played seven league games, and was tasked with stopping the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe yesterday.

However, Spence did Tottenham proud, and the French media were very positive after their shock win.

French media react to Tottenham loanee Spence performance vs PSG

Rennes’s famous 2-0 win away from home to PSG has drawn huge plaudits from the media.

Get Football News France gave Spence a six out of ten and said: “The Tottenham Hotspur loanee was unstoppable down the right – an all-action performance that saw him win the majority of his defensive duels, as well as offering a constant outlet for his team’s counter-attacks.

Foot Mercato gave Spence a rating of five, and said: “A rather special match for the Englishman.

“As often, he tried to contribute offensively, but had difficulty being effective despite his desire and activity.

“As for the offensive sector, he was often accompanied by Doué and Omari in order not to be beaten by Mendes and Mbappé.

“He was surprised when Mbappé got the better of him (54th).”

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham defender Spence was praised by the media when he came up against Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares two weeks ago.

The move to allow him to join Joe Rodon at Rennes looks to have worked out for all parties.

With Matt Doherty no longer at the club, Spence could return in the summer as back-up to new signing Pedro Porro.

However, Emerson Royal is one of the few Spurs players to come out of their recent performances with any credit.

It will be interesting to see what happens to the young full-back in the summer, who is undoubtedly seriously talented.

