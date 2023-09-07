Frank Leboeuf says Arsenal have one player who is now becoming a ‘real problem’

Frank Leboeuf has admitted that midfielder Kai Havertz is becoming a real problem for Arsenal now.

Leboeuf was speaking on ESPN FC and reflecting on his pre-season Premier League predictions.

The Frenchman initially had predicted Arsenal to win the league before the campaign began.

However, after four matches, he’s moved Mikel Arteta’s side down to third.

Instead, he believes that Manchester City will once again triumph and believes Liverpool could return to the top two.

It’s a slightly harsh assessment of the start of the campaign for Arsenal given they’re only two points behind Man City.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Dropping points to Fulham is far from ideal and their performances haven’t quite been up to the standard many expect after last year.

Leboeuf has admitted that new signing Kai Havertz has quite worked out for Arsenal just yet.

After arriving for £65m from Chelsea, there was plenty of expectation on the German international’s shoulders.

Even though he shouldn’t be judged on goals and assists in his new deeper role, his performances have still left something to be desired.

Leboeuf unsure on Arsenal star Havertz

Speaking about how Mikel Arteta’s side have started this season, Leboeuf said: “Arsenal I thought, if Man City had an off-season they could confirm what they did last season.

“But there is a real problem in the middle of the park, there’s a real problem with Kai Havertz and I think it’s a real concern for [Mikel] Arteta.

“And as long as Arsenal wins, you might have an excuse but the day he’s going to lose, he will have to make a decision.

“Kai Havertz as Craig [Burley] has said sometimes, is kind of a passenger right now and I don’t think he’s going to help Arsenal if Arteta keeps on playing him.”

Havertz will want to come back from the international break and prove Leboeuf and plenty of Arsenal fans wrong.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He needs to be more effective in the final third as even though he’s taken over from Granit Xhaka, the Swiss still managed 14 goal contributions in the league last season.

Arteta has been accused of ignoring the problem, while Paul Merson doesn’t even think he looks interested when Arsenal aren’t playing well.

It’s still way too early to judge Havertz properly given he’s still getting used to a new system at a new club.

But given how much Arsenal spent on him and the players waiting on the bench to take his place, he won’t have long to prove his worth.