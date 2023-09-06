‘Problem’: Merson believes ‘wonderful’ Arsenal player ‘doesn’t look too interested’ when things don’t go well

Arsenal have managed to make some top signings for the new season but pundit Paul Merson believes one new signing hasn’t started very well.

It has been a decent start for Arsenal as they have picked up 10 points from 12 available but their performances haven’t been as great as we know that they can be.

The club made some big signings this summer to make sure that they stay battling at the top of the division.

One of the players signed was Kai Havertz. There have been some questions raised over the signing and Paul Merson gave his thoughts on how he believes the player has performed so far.

Paul Merson on Kai Havertz

The player was used as more of a striker at his former club Chelsea but is now being used as more of a central midfielder.

Speaking via Sky Sports about the German, Merson said: “I feel for Kai Havertz. He’s playing in a position where it’s not easy. He hasn’t played very well.

“Mikel Arteta will stick with him. He’s low on confidence but Arsenal have won three and drawn one. You’ve paid that money and put yourself out there to go and get him.

“The cream rises to the top. I’m a big fan but I did say when he got signed, he has got that look of Mesut Ozil about him. That’s the problem. If it isn’t going well, he doesn’t look too interested. That’s not the case – it just comes across like that.”

The player, when at his best, is ‘wonderful‘ to watch, but sadly we haven’t seen enough of this at Arsenal since he joined.

It will no doubt take him some time to get used to playing under Mikel Arteta, especially in a new position. It makes sense for the club and Arteta to give him time to gel. If his performances don’t improve then the manager will have to use other options.