Looking at the league table, you’d say that Arsenal have started this season brilliantly.

10 points from four games is a brilliant return for any club, but, in all honesty, the Gunners haven’t been at their very best so far.

Indeed, while Arsenal have had three wins so far, each of those victories were perhaps a little fortunate with a penalty against Crystal Palace and a last-minute salvo against Manchester United saving their skins, while the north London club also survived a last minute onslaught against Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal have been unconvincing at times, and according to Craig Burley, there’s one issue at the Emirates that Mikel Arteta is ignoring at the moment.

Speaking on ESPN, Burley stated that Kai Havertz is a big problem at Arsenal right now, and it’s something that Arteta needs to address sooner rather than later.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Havertz a problem

Burley shared his verdict on the German.

“Arsenal have started this season with 10 players. There is no difference between a red shirt and a blue shirt in Kai Havertz’s performances. If City keep winning, and more pressure gets on Arsenal, this elephant in the room won’t go away until Arteta does something. He might say that if they’re winning games they’ll carry on, but I don’t think they can carry on with a guy who is short in confidence, not a goalscorer, giving the ball away, he’s hiding in games, he doesn’t want the ball, and I honestly believe this is a huge problem for Arsenal if they’re going to stay nip and tuck with Man City,” Burley said.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Getting away with it

Burley is right, at times when Havertz is on the pitch it looks like Arsenal are playing with 10 players, but, luckily, Arsenal have got away with it so far.

Results have, somehow, managed to hold up through this period, but if Arsenal want to become a dominant side this season, they need to resolve this Havertz situation, whether it’s finding a proper place for him in this XI or even dropping him from the team.

Havertz is proving to be an issue right now, and it’s an issue that needs resolving as soon as possible.