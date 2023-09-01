It’s been a real strange deadline day at Leeds so far.

The Whites have been linked to a few new signings such as Matt O’Riley and Brandon Thomas-Asante, while there have been a few rumours about outgoings that haven’t quite come to fruition.

Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville have both been linked with moves away, but now it looks like they may stay, but, sadly, the same can’t quite be said about Luis Sinisterra.

Indeed, Bournemouth are in for Sinisterra, and according to Phil Hay, the Cherries are confident they can get this deal done.

Bournemouth may be confident that they can get the Sinisterra move done, but, Leeds United are keeping their cards close to their chests at the moment with Hay claiming that there has been radio silence from the Leeds end over the past few hours.

Hay is usually very good at getting the latest on Leeds from his sources, so the fact that even he hasn’t heard anything on this front is rather strange.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

There could be multiple explanations for this. Leeds could either be trying not to shine a spotlight on bad news so close to the deadline, or it could genuinely be that Leeds haven’t decided what’s happening with Sinisterra just yet.

It sounds like Sinisterra could be headed to Bournemouth, but don’t be shocked if there’s a twist or two on this front in the coming hours.